Scotiabank
Scotiabank Ingénieur Logiciel Salaires à Colombia

La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in Colombia chez Scotiabank va de COP 184.06M par year pour L6 à COP 130.87M par year pour L7. Le package de rémunération médian in Colombia year totalise COP 130.15M. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Scotiabank. Dernière mise à jour : 10/2/2025

Moyenne Rémunération Par Niveau
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
L6
(Niveau débutant)
COP 184.06M
COP 169.99M
COP 0
COP 14.07M
L7
COP 130.87M
COP 126.13M
COP 0
COP 4.74M
L8
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L9
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP 643.23M

Dernières soumissions de salaires
Entreprise

Lieu | Date

Nom du Niveau

Étiquette

Années d'Expérience

Total / Dans l'Entreprise

Rémunération Totale

Base | Actions (an) | Prime
Salaires de Stage

Quels sont les niveaux de carrière chez Scotiabank?

Titres inclus

Ingénieur Logiciel Backend

Ingénieur Logiciel Full-Stack

Ingénieur Logiciel d'Assurance Qualité (AQ)

Ingénieur de Données

Développeur Web

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Ingénieur Logiciel at Scotiabank in Colombia sits at a yearly total compensation of COP 269,354,338. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Scotiabank for the Ingénieur Logiciel role in Colombia is COP 126,473,950.

Autres ressources