La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in Colombia chez Scotiabank va de COP 184.06M par year pour L6 à COP 130.87M par year pour L7. Le package de rémunération médian in Colombia year totalise COP 130.15M. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Scotiabank. Dernière mise à jour : 10/2/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
L6
COP 184.06M
COP 169.99M
COP 0
COP 14.07M
L7
COP 130.87M
COP 126.13M
COP 0
COP 4.74M
L8
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L9
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
