Sberbank
La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in Moscow Metro Area chez Sberbank va de RUB 1.85M par year pour L7 à RUB 6.2M par year pour L14. Le package de rémunération médian in Moscow Metro Area year totalise RUB 3.9M. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Sberbank. Dernière mise à jour : 10/2/2025

Moyenne Rémunération Par Niveau
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
L7
(Niveau débutant)
RUB 1.85M
RUB 1.81M
RUB 39.5K
RUB 8.6K
L8
RUB 2.57M
RUB 2.4M
RUB 94.5K
RUB 78.6K
L9
RUB 2.9M
RUB 2.52M
RUB 210K
RUB 171K
L10
RUB 3.43M
RUB 3.02M
RUB 114K
RUB 303K
RUB 13.36M

Dernières soumissions de salaires
Quels sont les niveaux de carrière chez Sberbank?

Titres inclus

Ingénieur Logiciel Mobile

Ingénieur Logiciel Frontend

Ingénieur en Apprentissage Automatique

Ingénieur Logiciel Backend

Ingénieur Logiciel Full-Stack

Ingénieur Logiciel d'Assurance Qualité (AQ)

Ingénieur de Données

Ingénieur DevOps

Ingénieur de Fiabilité de Site

Ingénieur Systèmes

Avocat Développeur

Chercheur Scientifique

Ingénieur IA

FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Ingénieur Logiciel chez Sberbank in Moscow Metro Area s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de RUB 7,835,148. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Sberbank pour le poste Ingénieur Logiciel in Moscow Metro Area est de RUB 4,170,881.

