La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in Moscow Metro Area chez Sberbank va de RUB 1.85M par year pour L7 à RUB 6.2M par year pour L14. Le package de rémunération médian in Moscow Metro Area year totalise RUB 3.9M. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Sberbank. Dernière mise à jour : 10/2/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
L7
RUB 1.85M
RUB 1.81M
RUB 39.5K
RUB 8.6K
L8
RUB 2.57M
RUB 2.4M
RUB 94.5K
RUB 78.6K
L9
RUB 2.9M
RUB 2.52M
RUB 210K
RUB 171K
L10
RUB 3.43M
RUB 3.02M
RUB 114K
RUB 303K
