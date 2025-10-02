La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in Greater Bengaluru chez Sandvine va de ₹1.29M par year pour Software Engineer I à ₹2.03M par year pour Senior Software Engineer I. Le package de rémunération médian in Greater Bengaluru year totalise ₹1.65M. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Sandvine. Dernière mise à jour : 10/2/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Software Engineer I
₹1.29M
₹1.29M
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer I
₹2.03M
₹1.97M
₹0
₹56.8K
Senior Software Engineer II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
