La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel Full-Stack in India chez Rocket Software totalise ₹1.74M par year pour Software Engineer II. Le package de rémunération médian in India year totalise ₹1.49M. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Rocket Software. Dernière mise à jour : 10/8/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions ()
Prime
Software Engineer I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer II
₹1.74M
₹1.71M
₹0
₹26.6K
Software Engineer III
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
