RiskSpan
    • À propos

    RiskSpan uncovers insights and mitigates risk for loans and structured products. The Edge Platform provides data and predictive models to run forecasts under a range of scenarios and analyze Agency MBS, mortgage assets, loans and structured products. Leverage our bleeding-edge cloud, machine learning, and AI capabilities to scale faster, optimize model builds, and manage information more efficiently.Our industry-leading consultants will design and develop custom solutions, automate your workflows, and bring your analytics to life.Leading capital market, banking and insurance companies choose Edge, consultants, or a perfect mix of the two to make their data beautiful.

    riskspan.com
    Site web
    2001
    Année de création
    150
    Nombre d'employés
    $10M-$50M
    Chiffre d'affaires estimé
    Siège social

