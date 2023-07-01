Répertoire d'entreprises
    • À propos

    Rippey AI offers software bots to streamline logistics companies' operations by automating tasks and processes. These bots eliminate manual work, allowing companies to scale without hiring more staff. By automating conversations, documents, and workflows, Rippey.AI helps bridge the gap between data and operating systems. This frees up time for key staff members to focus on business strategies and improving customer experiences. For more information, visit www.rippey.ai or email automate@rippey.ai.

    http://www.rippey.ai
    Site web
    2019
    Année de création
    52
    Nombre d'employés
    $10M-$50M
    Chiffre d'affaires estimé
    Siège social

