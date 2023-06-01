Répertoire d'entreprises
RiceBran Technologies
    • À propos

    RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company that produces and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. It converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran and high value derivative products that are nutritional and beneficial food products containing a combination of oil, protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, fibers, and antioxidants. The company serves food and animal nutrition manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers in the United States and internationally.

    http://ricebrantech.com
    Site web
    2005
    Année de création
    101
    Nombre d'employés
    $10M-$50M
    Chiffre d'affaires estimé
    Siège social

