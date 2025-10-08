La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel Full-Stack in United States chez Research Innovations totalise $164K par year pour Senior Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in United States year totalise $173K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Research Innovations. Dernière mise à jour : 10/8/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions ()
Prime
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$164K
$159K
$0
$5.3K
Principal Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
Aucun salaire trouvé
