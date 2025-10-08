Répertoire d'entreprises
Research Innovations
  Salaires
  Ingénieur Logiciel

  Ingénieur Logiciel Full-Stack

  United States

Research Innovations Ingénieur Logiciel Full-Stack Salaires à United States

La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel Full-Stack in United States chez Research Innovations totalise $164K par year pour Senior Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in United States year totalise $173K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Research Innovations. Dernière mise à jour : 10/8/2025

Moyenne Niveau
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions ()
Prime
Software Engineer I
(Niveau débutant)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$164K
$159K
$0
$5.3K
Principal Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Voir 1 Plus de niveaux
$160K

Dernières soumissions de salaires
Entreprise

Lieu | Date

Nom du Niveau

Étiquette

Années d'Expérience

Total / Dans l'Entreprise

Rémunération Totale

Base | Actions (an) | Prime
Quels sont les niveaux de carrière chez Research Innovations?

Recevez les Salaires Vérifiés dans votre Boîte de Réception

S'abonner aux Ingénieur Logiciel offres vérifiées.Vous recevrez le détail des éléments de rémunération par e-mail.

Ce site est protégé par reCAPTCHA et la Politique de Confidentialité et les Conditions d'Utilisation de Google s'appliquent.

FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Ingénieur Logiciel Full-Stack chez Research Innovations in United States s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de $190,000. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Research Innovations pour le poste Ingénieur Logiciel Full-Stack in United States est de $148,610.

