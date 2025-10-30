La rémunération Manager Ingénierie Logiciel in United States chez Remitly va de $388K par year pour Engineering Manager III à $553K par year pour Director of Engineering. Le package de rémunération médian in United States year totalise $415K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Remitly. Dernière mise à jour : 10/30/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Engineering Manager III
$388K
$223K
$165K
$0
Engineering Manager IV
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Director of Engineering
$553K
$253K
$300K
$0
VP of Engineering
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
25%
AN 1
25%
AN 2
25%
AN 3
25%
AN 4
Chez Remitly, RSUs sont soumises à un calendrier d'acquisition de 4 ans :
25% s'acquiert dans le 1st-AN (25.00% annuel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 2nd-AN (6.25% trimestriel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 3rd-AN (6.25% trimestriel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 4th-AN (6.25% trimestriel)