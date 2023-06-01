Répertoire d'entreprises
Razberi Technologies
Vous travaillez ici ? Revendiquez votre entreprise
Principaux Conseils
  • Partagez quelque chose d'unique sur Razberi Technologies qui pourrait être utile aux autres (ex. conseils d'entretien, choix d'équipes, culture unique, etc).
    • À propos

    Razberi Technologies has rebranded to Acre Security, joining forces with other Acre brands to reshape security. Acre Security offers an open video surveillance platform with intelligent appliances, automated cybersecurity, and health monitoring software. The platform can be combined with third-party video management software and IP cameras, reducing total cost of ownership and the risk of cyber breaches. The company is headquartered in Dallas and offers news and viewpoints on Razberi Pulse and social media.

    http://razberi.net
    Site web
    2011
    Année de création
    126
    Nombre d'employés
    $10M-$50M
    Chiffre d'affaires estimé
    Siège social

    Recevez les Salaires Vérifiés dans votre Boîte de Réception

    S'abonner aux offres vérifiées.Vous recevrez le détail des éléments de rémunération par e-mail. En Savoir Plus

    Ce site est protégé par reCAPTCHA et la Politique de Confidentialité et les Conditions d'Utilisation de Google s'appliquent.

    Emplois à la une

      Aucun emploi à la une trouvé pour Razberi Technologies

    Entreprises similaires

    • Lyft
    • Apple
    • Square
    • Tesla
    • Roblox
    • Voir toutes les entreprises ➜

    Autres ressources