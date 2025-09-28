Répertoire d'entreprises
Procter & Gamble
La rémunération Chef de Projet in Poland chez Procter & Gamble totalise PLN 162K par year pour B1. Le package de rémunération médian in Poland year totalise PLN 180K.

Moyenne Rémunération Par Niveau
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
B1
Project Manager
PLN 162K
PLN 158K
PLN 0
PLN 3.8K
B2
Senior Project Manager
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
B3
Director
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
B4
Senior Director
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Dernières soumissions de salaires
Entreprise

Lieu | Date

Nom du Niveau

Étiquette

Années d'Expérience

Total / Dans l'Entreprise

Rémunération Totale

Base | Actions (an) | Prime
Quels sont les niveaux de carrière chez Procter & Gamble?

FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Chef de Projet chez Procter & Gamble in Poland s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de PLN 199,267. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Procter & Gamble pour le poste Chef de Projet in Poland est de PLN 163,620.

Autres ressources