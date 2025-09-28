La rémunération Chef de Projet in Poland chez Procter & Gamble totalise PLN 162K par year pour B1. Le package de rémunération médian in Poland year totalise PLN 180K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Procter & Gamble. Dernière mise à jour : 9/28/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
B1
PLN 162K
PLN 158K
PLN 0
PLN 3.8K
B2
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
B3
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
B4
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
