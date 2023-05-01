Répertoire d'entreprises
Praxis Packaging Solutions
    • À propos

    Praxis is an FDA compliant Contract Packaging company specializing in Secondary finished goods packaging for pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and nutritional industries. They also specialize in primary bottling for oral solid dosage form pharmaceuticals. Praxis provides innovative, turnkey finished goods packaging solutions while exceeding customers' expectations, managing critical deadlines, and upholding rigorous regulatory and quality standards. They are Serialization ready, have experience obtaining Kosher certification, and are trained in Hazard Analysis & Critical Control Points (HACCP).

    praxispackaging.com
    Site web
    1989
    Année de création
    751
    Nombre d'employés
    $100M-$250M
    Chiffre d'affaires estimé
    Siège social

