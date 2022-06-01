Répertoire d'entreprises
pMD
Vous travaillez ici ? Revendiquez votre entreprise
Principaux Conseils
  • Partagez quelque chose d'unique sur pMD qui pourrait être utile aux autres (ex. conseils d'entretien, choix d'équipes, culture unique, etc).
    • À propos

    At pMD, we’re on a mission to improve the health care experience for everyone by making it easy for providers to deliver, and patients to receive great care, in any setting.With that said, we know that great patient care begins well before the patient steps foot in the door and after they leave. From patient intake to getting paid, pMD has all the tools and services you need to run your medical practice in one place. With fewer systems involved, there is less room for errors, inefficiencies, and headaches all around.

    http://www.pmd.com
    Site web
    1998
    Année de création
    570
    Nombre d'employés
    $50M-$100M
    Chiffre d'affaires estimé
    Siège social

    Recevez les Salaires Vérifiés dans votre Boîte de Réception

    S'abonner aux offres vérifiées.Vous recevrez le détail des éléments de rémunération par e-mail. En Savoir Plus

    Ce site est protégé par reCAPTCHA et la Politique de Confidentialité et les Conditions d'Utilisation de Google s'appliquent.

    Emplois à la une

      Aucun emploi à la une trouvé pour pMD

    Entreprises similaires

    • LinkedIn
    • Amazon
    • Intuit
    • Stripe
    • DoorDash
    • Voir toutes les entreprises ➜

    Autres ressources