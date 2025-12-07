Répertoire d'entreprises

Le package de rémunération médian Ingénieur Logiciel in United Kingdom chez Paddle totalise £88.7K par year. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Paddle. Dernière mise à jour : 12/7/2025

Package Médian
company icon
Paddle
Software Engineer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total par an
$119K
Niveau
L3
Salaire de base
$94.1K
Stock (/yr)
$25.1K
Prime
$0
Années dans l'entreprise
2 Années
Années d'exp.
6 Années
FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Ingénieur Logiciel chez Paddle in United Kingdom s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de £167,762. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Paddle pour le poste Ingénieur Logiciel in United Kingdom est de £70,018.

Autres ressources

