Répertoire d'entreprises
NovaKid
Vous travaillez ici ? Revendiquez votre entreprise
Principaux Conseils
  • Partagez quelque chose d'unique sur NovaKid qui pourrait être utile aux autres (ex. conseils d'entretien, choix d'équipes, culture unique, etc).
    • À propos

    Novakid is an online English school for children founded in 2017 in Silicon Valley. Over 2,500 experienced and qualified teachers conduct English lessons for children between the ages of 4 and 12 years old via an interactive online platform. Novakid uses gamification and virtual reality technologies to create an English-speaking environment and helps children all over the world to learn English in a fun and interesting way. The Novakid program complies with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages and is tailored to the individual interests and ages of the children. The unique Novakid progress evaluation method ensures great results and lets teachers adapt the program for the individual needs and interests of each child.

    novakidschool.com
    Site web
    2017
    Année de création
    786
    Nombre d'employés
    $250M-$500M
    Chiffre d'affaires estimé
    Siège social

    Recevez les Salaires Vérifiés dans votre Boîte de Réception

    S'abonner aux offres vérifiées.Vous recevrez le détail des éléments de rémunération par e-mail. En Savoir Plus

    Ce site est protégé par reCAPTCHA et la Politique de Confidentialité et les Conditions d'Utilisation de Google s'appliquent.

    Emplois à la une

      Aucun emploi à la une trouvé pour NovaKid

    Entreprises similaires

    • Databricks
    • DoorDash
    • Facebook
    • Spotify
    • Lyft
    • Voir toutes les entreprises ➜

    Autres ressources