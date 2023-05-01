Répertoire d'entreprises
NiSource
Vous travaillez ici ? Revendiquez votre entreprise
Principaux Conseils
  • Partagez quelque chose d'unique sur NiSource qui pourrait être utile aux autres (ex. conseils d'entretien, choix d'équipes, culture unique, etc).
    • À propos

    NiSource Inc. is a regulated natural gas and electric utility company that distributes natural gas to customers in northern Indiana and several other states, as well as generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to customers in northern Indiana. The company operates coal-fired electric generating stations, combined cycle gas turbines, natural gas generating units, hydro generating plants, and wind generating units. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.

    http://www.nisource.com
    Site web
    1912
    Année de création
    7,272
    Nombre d'employés
    $1B-$10B
    Chiffre d'affaires estimé
    Siège social

    Recevez les Salaires Vérifiés dans votre Boîte de Réception

    S'abonner aux offres vérifiées.Vous recevrez le détail des éléments de rémunération par e-mail. En Savoir Plus

    Ce site est protégé par reCAPTCHA et la Politique de Confidentialité et les Conditions d'Utilisation de Google s'appliquent.

    Emplois à la une

      Aucun emploi à la une trouvé pour NiSource

    Entreprises similaires

    • Stripe
    • Roblox
    • Lyft
    • Microsoft
    • Spotify
    • Voir toutes les entreprises ➜

    Autres ressources