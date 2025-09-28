La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in India chez Nielsen va de ₹1.72M par year pour Software Engineer à ₹6.7M par year pour Principal Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in India year totalise ₹2.27M. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Nielsen. Dernière mise à jour : 9/28/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Software Engineer
₹1.72M
₹1.72M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.07M
₹2.89M
₹0
₹181K
Lead Software Engineer
₹4.27M
₹4.03M
₹0
₹248K
Principal Software Engineer
₹6.7M
₹5.94M
₹0
₹761K
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***