La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in United States chez NICE va de $92.3K par year pour Software Engineer à $218K par year pour Lead Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in United States year totalise $128K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de NICE. Dernière mise à jour : 9/28/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$92.3K
$88.5K
$0
$3.8K
Senior Software Engineer
$140K
$130K
$5K
$5K
Lead Software Engineer
$218K
$170K
$35K
$12.5K
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
Aucun salaire trouvé
