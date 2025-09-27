Répertoire d'entreprises
nference
  • Salaires
  • Ingénieur Logiciel

  • Tous les salaires Ingénieur Logiciel

nference Ingénieur Logiciel Salaires

La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in India chez nference va de ₹2.18M par year pour Software Engineer à ₹5.55M par year pour Staff Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in India year totalise ₹2.94M. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de nference. Dernière mise à jour : 9/27/2025

Moyenne Rémunération Par Niveau
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Software Engineer
(Niveau débutant)
₹2.18M
₹2.07M
₹108K
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹2.97M
₹2.81M
₹91.3K
₹65.4K
Staff Engineer
₹5.55M
₹5.26M
₹163K
₹123K
Senior Staff Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹13.95M

Dernières soumissions de salaires
Entreprise

Lieu | Date

Nom du Niveau

Étiquette

Années d'Expérience

Total / Dans l'Entreprise

Rémunération Totale

Base | Actions (an) | Prime
Salaires de Stage

Quels sont les niveaux de carrière chez nference?

Titres inclus

Ingénieur Logiciel Backend

Ingénieur Logiciel Full-Stack

FAQ

nference şirketindeki in India Ingénieur Logiciel pozisyonu için bildirilen en yüksek maaş paketi, yıllık toplam ₹5,550,144 tazminatta yer almaktadır. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
nference şirketinde Ingénieur Logiciel rolü in India için bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat ₹2,944,438 tutarındadır.

Autres ressources