La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in India chez nference va de ₹2.18M par year pour Software Engineer à ₹5.55M par year pour Staff Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in India year totalise ₹2.94M. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de nference. Dernière mise à jour : 9/27/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Software Engineer
₹2.18M
₹2.07M
₹108K
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹2.97M
₹2.81M
₹91.3K
₹65.4K
Staff Engineer
₹5.55M
₹5.26M
₹163K
₹123K
Senior Staff Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
