Neo4j
Neo4j Ingénieur Logiciel Salaires

Le package de rémunération médian Ingénieur Logiciel in United Kingdom chez Neo4j totalise £101K par year. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Neo4j. Dernière mise à jour : 12/7/2025

Package Médian
company icon
Neo4j
Software Engineer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total par an
$135K
Niveau
Senior
Salaire de base
$135K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Prime
$0
Années dans l'entreprise
1 Année
Années d'exp.
5 Années
Quels sont les niveaux de carrière chez Neo4j?
FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Ingénieur Logiciel chez Neo4j in United Kingdom s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de £108,298. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Neo4j pour le poste Ingénieur Logiciel in United Kingdom est de £89,943.

