La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in United States chez McKinsey va de $131K par year pour Junior Engineer à $293K par year pour Principal Architect I. Le package de rémunération médian in United States year totalise $185K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de McKinsey. Dernière mise à jour : 10/29/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Junior Engineer
$131K
$110K
$0
$21.3K
Software Engineer I
$134K
$125K
$1.1K
$7.8K
Software Engineer II
$173K
$153K
$714
$19.3K
Senior Software Engineer I
$204K
$187K
$0
$16.7K
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***