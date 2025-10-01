Répertoire d'entreprises
Luxoft
Luxoft Ingénieur Logiciel Salaires à Sofia City Province

La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in Sofia City Province chez Luxoft va de BGN 105K par year pour L3 à BGN 114K par year pour L4. Le package de rémunération médian in Sofia City Province year totalise BGN 101K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Luxoft. Dernière mise à jour : 10/1/2025

Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
L1
Junior Software Engineer(Niveau débutant)
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L2
Regular Software Engineer
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L3
Senior Software Engineer
BGN 105K
BGN 105K
BGN 0
BGN 0
L4
Lead Software Engineer
BGN 114K
BGN 114K
BGN 0
BGN 0
BGN 278K

Salaires de Stage

Quels sont les niveaux de carrière chez Luxoft?

Ingénieur Logiciel Backend

Ingénieur Logiciel Full-Stack

FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Ingénieur Logiciel chez Luxoft in Sofia City Province s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de BGN 117,946. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Luxoft pour le poste Ingénieur Logiciel in Sofia City Province est de BGN 100,744.

Autres ressources