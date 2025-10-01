La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in Bulgaria chez Luxoft va de BGN 105K par year pour L3 à BGN 114K par year pour L4. Le package de rémunération médian in Bulgaria year totalise BGN 101K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Luxoft. Dernière mise à jour : 10/1/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
L1
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L2
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L3
BGN 105K
BGN 105K
BGN 0
BGN 0
L4
BGN 114K
BGN 114K
BGN 0
BGN 0
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
