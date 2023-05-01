Répertoire d'entreprises
LaserAway
Vous travaillez ici ? Revendiquez votre entreprise
Principaux Conseils
  • Partagez quelque chose d'unique sur LaserAway qui pourrait être utile aux autres (ex. conseils d'entretien, choix d'équipes, culture unique, etc).
    • À propos

    LaserAway is a leading aesthetic dermatology company with over 100 locations across the US. They specialize in Laser Hair Removal, Skin Rejuvenation, Body Contouring, and Injectables. Their clinics are supervised by board-certified dermatologists, and their treatments are implemented by registered nurses, nurse practitioners, and physician associates. LaserAway offers competitive pay, growth potential, flexible schedules, complimentary and discounted treatments, continued trainings, and a fun, high-energy culture.

    laseraway.com
    Site web
    2006
    Année de création
    3,001
    Nombre d'employés
    $500M-$1B
    Chiffre d'affaires estimé
    Siège social

    Recevez les Salaires Vérifiés dans votre Boîte de Réception

    S'abonner aux offres vérifiées.Vous recevrez le détail des éléments de rémunération par e-mail. En Savoir Plus

    Ce site est protégé par reCAPTCHA et la Politique de Confidentialité et les Conditions d'Utilisation de Google s'appliquent.

    Emplois à la une

      Aucun emploi à la une trouvé pour LaserAway

    Entreprises similaires

    • Airbnb
    • Facebook
    • Square
    • Netflix
    • Snap
    • Voir toutes les entreprises ➜

    Autres ressources