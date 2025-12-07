Répertoire d'entreprises
Kensho Technologies
Le package de rémunération médian Ingénieur Logiciel in United States chez Kensho Technologies totalise $241K par year. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Kensho Technologies. Dernière mise à jour : 12/7/2025

Senior Software Engineer
Boston, MA
Total par an
$241K
Niveau
1
Salaire de base
$176K
Stock (/yr)
$40K
Prime
$25K
Années dans l'entreprise
0 Années
Années d'exp.
8 Années
Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Ingénieur Logiciel chez Kensho Technologies in United States s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de $370,000. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Kensho Technologies pour le poste Ingénieur Logiciel in United States est de $225,000.

