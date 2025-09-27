Répertoire d'entreprises
Kaseya
Kaseya Ingénieur Logiciel Salaires

La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in Poland chez Kaseya va de PLN 255K par year pour Software Engineer 2 à PLN 291K par year pour Senior Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in Poland year totalise PLN 265K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Kaseya. Dernière mise à jour : 9/27/2025

Moyenne Rémunération Par Niveau
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Software Engineer 1
(Niveau débutant)
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Software Engineer 2
PLN 255K
PLN 255K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Senior Software Engineer
PLN 291K
PLN 290K
PLN 0
PLN 1.5K
Staff Software Engineer 1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Dernières soumissions de salaires
Entreprise

Lieu | Date

Nom du Niveau

Étiquette

Années d'Expérience

Total / Dans l'Entreprise

Rémunération Totale

Base | Actions (an) | Prime
Salaires de Stage

Quels sont les niveaux de carrière chez Kaseya?

Titres inclus

Ingénieur Logiciel Full-Stack

FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Ingénieur Logiciel chez Kaseya in Poland s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de PLN 327,642. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Kaseya pour le poste Ingénieur Logiciel in Poland est de PLN 274,918.

Autres ressources