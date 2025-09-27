La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in Poland chez Kaseya va de PLN 255K par year pour Software Engineer 2 à PLN 291K par year pour Senior Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in Poland year totalise PLN 265K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Kaseya. Dernière mise à jour : 9/27/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Software Engineer 1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Software Engineer 2
PLN 255K
PLN 255K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Senior Software Engineer
PLN 291K
PLN 290K
PLN 0
PLN 1.5K
Staff Software Engineer 1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
Aucun salaire trouvé
