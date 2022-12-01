Répertoire d'entreprises
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory Salaires

Le salaire de Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory va de $93,100 en rémunération totale par an pour un Analyste Financier dans le bas de la fourchette à $177,885 pour un Chef de Programme dans le haut de la fourchette. Levels.fyi collecte de manière anonyme et vérifiée les salaires d'employés actuels et anciens de Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. Dernière mise à jour : 11/26/2025

Ingénieur Logiciel
Median $136K

Ingénieur Machine Learning

Ingénieur Logiciel Full-Stack

Ingénieur Systèmes

Chercheur Scientifique

Chercheur en IA

Ingénieur Logiciel Systèmes Embarqués

Scientifique des Données
Median $148K
Ingénieur Aérospatial
Median $156K

Ingénieur Matériel
Median $135K

Ingénieur Hardware Embarqué

Ingénieur Mécanique
Median $150K
Ingénieur Électrique
Median $135K
Analyste Cybersécurité
Median $130K
Technologue de l'Information (TI)
Median $115K
Designer Produit
Median $140K
Chef de Projet
Median $173K
Ingénieur Biomédical
$99.7K
Manager Opérations Métier
$164K
Ingénieur Civil
$149K
Ingénieur Contrôle
$129K
Analyste de Données
$130K
Analyste Financier
$93.1K
Ressources Humaines
$111K
Ingénieur Matériaux
$149K
Chef de Produit
$154K
Chef de Programme
$178K
Recruteur
$109K
Manager Ingénierie Logiciel
$159K
Architecte Solutions
$127K
Capital-Risqueur
$101K
FAQ

Le poste le mieux rémunéré rapporté chez Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory est Chef de Programme at the Common Range Average level avec une rémunération totale annuelle de $177,885. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory est de $135,500.

