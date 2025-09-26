La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in Taiwan chez Jabil va de NT$1.25M par year pour Software Engineer II à NT$1.63M par year pour Senior Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in Taiwan year totalise NT$1.4M. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Jabil. Dernière mise à jour : 9/26/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Junior Software Engineer
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
Software Engineer I
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
Software Engineer II
NT$1.25M
NT$1.21M
NT$0
NT$42.8K
Software Engineer III
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
