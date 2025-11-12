La rémunération Ingénieur Machine Learning in United States chez Intuit va de $239K par year pour Software Engineer 2 à $948K par year pour Architect. Le package de rémunération médian in United States year totalise $332K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Intuit. Dernière mise à jour : 11/12/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions ()
Prime
Software Engineer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer 2
$239K
$166K
$58.7K
$15K
Senior Software Engineer
$254K
$189K
$49.2K
$16.3K
Staff Software Engineer
$351K
$221K
$84K
$46K
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
25%
AN 1
25%
AN 2
25%
AN 3
25%
AN 4
Chez Intuit, RSUs sont soumises à un calendrier d'acquisition de 4 ans :
25% s'acquiert dans le 1st-AN (25.00% annuel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 2nd-AN (6.25% trimestriel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 3rd-AN (6.25% trimestriel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 4th-AN (6.25% trimestriel)