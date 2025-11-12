La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel Full-Stack in Greater San Diego Area chez Intuit va de $147K par year pour Software Engineer 1 à $423K par year pour Senior Staff Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in Greater San Diego Area year totalise $205K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Intuit. Dernière mise à jour : 11/12/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions ()
Prime
Software Engineer 1
$147K
$119K
$19.4K
$8.8K
Software Engineer 2
$193K
$147K
$35.3K
$10.4K
Senior Software Engineer
$235K
$163K
$51.5K
$20.8K
Staff Software Engineer
$337K
$191K
$107K
$39.2K
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
25%
AN 1
25%
AN 2
25%
AN 3
25%
AN 4
Chez Intuit, RSUs sont soumises à un calendrier d'acquisition de 4 ans :
25% s'acquiert dans le 1st-AN (25.00% annuel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 2nd-AN (6.25% trimestriel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 3rd-AN (6.25% trimestriel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 4th-AN (6.25% trimestriel)