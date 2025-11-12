La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel Backend in Greater San Diego Area chez Intuit va de $125K par year pour Software Engineer 1 à $329K par year pour Staff Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in Greater San Diego Area year totalise $254K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Intuit. Dernière mise à jour : 11/12/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions ()
Prime
Software Engineer 1
$125K
$108K
$12.5K
$5K
Software Engineer 2
$176K
$137K
$26.6K
$12.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$257K
$175K
$63.1K
$19.2K
Staff Software Engineer
$329K
$208K
$90.2K
$30.9K
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
AN 1
25%
AN 2
25%
AN 3
25%
AN 4
Chez Intuit, RSUs sont soumises à un calendrier d'acquisition de 4 ans :
25% s'acquiert dans le 1st-AN (25.00% annuel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 2nd-AN (6.25% trimestriel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 3rd-AN (6.25% trimestriel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 4th-AN (6.25% trimestriel)