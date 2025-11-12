Répertoire d'entreprises
Intuit
Intuit Ingénieur Logiciel Backend Salaires à Greater San Diego Area

La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel Backend in Greater San Diego Area chez Intuit va de $125K par year pour Software Engineer 1 à $329K par year pour Staff Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in Greater San Diego Area year totalise $254K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Intuit. Dernière mise à jour : 11/12/2025

Moyenne Niveau
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions ()
Prime
Software Engineer 1
(Niveau débutant)
$125K
$108K
$12.5K
$5K
Software Engineer 2
$176K
$137K
$26.6K
$12.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$257K
$175K
$63.1K
$19.2K
Staff Software Engineer
$329K
$208K
$90.2K
$30.9K
Dernières soumissions de salaires
Entreprise

Lieu | Date

Nom du Niveau

Étiquette

Années d'Expérience

Total / Dans l'Entreprise

Rémunération Totale

Base | Actions (an) | Prime
Aucun salaire trouvé
Calendrier d'acquisition

25%

AN 1

25%

AN 2

25%

AN 3

25%

AN 4

Type d'actions
RSU

Chez Intuit, RSUs sont soumises à un calendrier d'acquisition de 4 ans :

  • 25% s'acquiert dans le 1st-AN (25.00% annuel)

  • 25% s'acquiert dans le 2nd-AN (6.25% trimestriel)

  • 25% s'acquiert dans le 3rd-AN (6.25% trimestriel)

  • 25% s'acquiert dans le 4th-AN (6.25% trimestriel)



FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Ingénieur Logiciel Backend chez Intuit in Greater San Diego Area s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de $387,000. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Intuit pour le poste Ingénieur Logiciel Backend in Greater San Diego Area est de $247,600.

