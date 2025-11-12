La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel Backend in Greater Bengaluru chez Intuit va de ₹3.22M par year pour Software Engineer 1 à ₹11.53M par year pour Staff Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in Greater Bengaluru year totalise ₹5.73M. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Intuit. Dernière mise à jour : 11/12/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions ()
Prime
Software Engineer 1
₹3.22M
₹1.98M
₹1.05M
₹194K
Software Engineer 2
₹4.47M
₹3.1M
₹1.14M
₹225K
Senior Software Engineer
₹6.61M
₹4.37M
₹1.96M
₹287K
Staff Software Engineer
₹11.53M
₹6.2M
₹4.37M
₹958K
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
25%
AN 1
25%
AN 2
25%
AN 3
25%
AN 4
Chez Intuit, RSUs sont soumises à un calendrier d'acquisition de 4 ans :
25% s'acquiert dans le 1st-AN (25.00% annuel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 2nd-AN (6.25% trimestriel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 3rd-AN (6.25% trimestriel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 4th-AN (6.25% trimestriel)