Ingram Micro
  • Salaires
  • Ingénieur Logiciel

  • Tous les salaires Ingénieur Logiciel

Ingram Micro Ingénieur Logiciel Salaires

La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in India chez Ingram Micro va de ₹925K par year pour Software Engineer II à ₹1.65M par year pour Senior Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in India year totalise ₹1.11M. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Ingram Micro. Dernière mise à jour : 11/1/2025

Moyenne Rémunération Par Niveau
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Associate Software Engineer
(Niveau débutant)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer II
₹925K
₹792K
₹65.5K
₹67.1K
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.65M
₹1.39M
₹0
₹259K
Dernières soumissions de salaires
Salaires de Stage

Quels sont les niveaux de carrière chez Ingram Micro?

FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Ingénieur Logiciel chez Ingram Micro in India s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de ₹1,650,438. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Ingram Micro pour le poste Ingénieur Logiciel in India est de ₹728,800.

Autres ressources