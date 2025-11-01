La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in India chez Ingram Micro va de ₹925K par year pour Software Engineer II à ₹1.65M par year pour Senior Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in India year totalise ₹1.11M. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Ingram Micro. Dernière mise à jour : 11/1/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Associate Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer II
₹925K
₹792K
₹65.5K
₹67.1K
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.65M
₹1.39M
₹0
₹259K
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***