La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in United States chez Infor va de $78.9K par year pour Associate Software Engineer à $123K par year pour Senior Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in United States year totalise $84K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Infor. Dernière mise à jour : 10/2/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Associate Software Engineer
$78.9K
$78.9K
$0
$0
Software Engineer
$96.4K
$96.4K
$0
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$123K
$123K
$0
$0
Team Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
