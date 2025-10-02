La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in Netherlands chez Infor totalise €70.2K par year pour Senior Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in Netherlands year totalise €64.9K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Infor. Dernière mise à jour : 10/2/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Associate Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Senior Software Engineer
€70.2K
€70.2K
€0
€0
Team Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
