La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in Greater Hyderabad Area chez Infor va de ₹667K par year pour Associate Software Engineer à ₹1.69M par year pour Senior Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in Greater Hyderabad Area year totalise ₹1.21M. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Infor. Dernière mise à jour : 10/2/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Associate Software Engineer
₹667K
₹667K
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer
₹1.94M
₹1.91M
₹0
₹25.4K
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.69M
₹1.69M
₹0
₹0
Team Lead Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
