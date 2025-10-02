La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in Canada chez Infor va de CA$93.1K par year pour Associate Software Engineer à CA$165K par year pour Principal Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in Canada year totalise CA$103K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Infor. Dernière mise à jour : 10/2/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Associate Software Engineer
CA$93.1K
CA$93.1K
CA$0
CA$0
Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Senior Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Team Lead Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***