Info Edge Ingénieur Logiciel Salaires à Greater Delhi Area

La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in Greater Delhi Area chez Info Edge va de ₹1.8M par year pour Senior Software Engineer à ₹4.88M par year pour Tech Lead/Team Lead. Le package de rémunération médian in Greater Delhi Area year totalise ₹2.01M. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Info Edge. Dernière mise à jour : 10/2/2025

Moyenne Rémunération Par Niveau
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Software Engineer
(Niveau débutant)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.8M
₹1.69M
₹0
₹116K
Lead Engineer
₹2.06M
₹1.97M
₹0
₹89.8K
Tech Lead/Team Lead
₹4.88M
₹4.09M
₹509K
₹281K
Dernières soumissions de salaires
Entreprise

Lieu | Date

Nom du Niveau

Étiquette

Années d'Expérience

Total / Dans l'Entreprise

Rémunération Totale

Base | Actions (an) | Prime
Aucun salaire trouvé
Quels sont les niveaux de carrière chez Info Edge?

Titres inclus

Ingénieur Logiciel Backend

Ingénieur Logiciel Full-Stack

Ingénieur Logiciel d'Assurance Qualité (AQ)

FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Ingénieur Logiciel chez Info Edge in Greater Delhi Area s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de ₹4,877,530. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Info Edge pour le poste Ingénieur Logiciel in Greater Delhi Area est de ₹2,065,751.

