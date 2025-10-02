La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in Greater Delhi Area chez Info Edge va de ₹1.8M par year pour Senior Software Engineer à ₹4.88M par year pour Tech Lead/Team Lead. Le package de rémunération médian in Greater Delhi Area year totalise ₹2.01M. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Info Edge. Dernière mise à jour : 10/2/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.8M
₹1.69M
₹0
₹116K
Lead Engineer
₹2.06M
₹1.97M
₹0
₹89.8K
Tech Lead/Team Lead
₹4.88M
₹4.09M
₹509K
₹281K
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Titres inclusSoumettre un nouveau titre