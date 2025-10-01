Type d'actions

RSU

Chez Indeed, RSUs sont soumises à un calendrier d'acquisition de 4 ans :

25 % s'acquiert dans le 1st - AN ( 25.00 % annuel )

25 % s'acquiert dans le 2nd - AN ( 6.25 % trimestriel )

25 % s'acquiert dans le 3rd - AN ( 6.25 % trimestriel )

25 % s'acquiert dans le 4th - AN ( 6.25 % trimestriel )

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.