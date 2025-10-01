La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in Greater Vancouver chez Indeed totalise CA$191K par year pour L2. Le package de rémunération médian in Greater Vancouver year totalise CA$218K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Indeed. Dernière mise à jour : 10/1/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
L0
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L2
CA$191K
CA$137K
CA$43.7K
CA$11.2K
L2-II
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
AN 1
25%
AN 2
25%
AN 3
25%
AN 4
Chez Indeed, RSUs sont soumises à un calendrier d'acquisition de 4 ans :
25% s'acquiert dans le 1st-AN (25.00% annuel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 2nd-AN (6.25% trimestriel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 3rd-AN (6.25% trimestriel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 4th-AN (6.25% trimestriel)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
AN 1
33.3%
AN 2
33.4%
AN 3
Chez Indeed, RSUs sont soumises à un calendrier d'acquisition de 3 ans :
33.3% s'acquiert dans le 1st-AN (33.30% annuel)
33.3% s'acquiert dans le 2nd-AN (8.32% trimestriel)
33.4% s'acquiert dans le 3rd-AN (8.35% trimestriel)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
Titres inclusSoumettre un nouveau titre