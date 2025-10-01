Répertoire d'entreprises
Indeed
  • Salaires
  • Ingénieur Logiciel

  • Tous les salaires Ingénieur Logiciel

  • Greater Vancouver

Indeed Ingénieur Logiciel Salaires à Greater Vancouver

La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in Greater Vancouver chez Indeed totalise CA$191K par year pour L2. Le package de rémunération médian in Greater Vancouver year totalise CA$218K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Indeed. Dernière mise à jour : 10/1/2025

Moyenne Rémunération Par Niveau
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
L0
(Niveau débutant)
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L1
Software Engineer I
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L2
Software Engineer II
CA$191K
CA$137K
CA$43.7K
CA$11.2K
L2-II
Senior Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$226K

Dernières soumissions de salaires
Entreprise

Lieu | Date

Nom du Niveau

Étiquette

Années d'Expérience

Total / Dans l'Entreprise

Rémunération Totale

Base | Actions (an) | Prime
Aucun salaire trouvé
Salaires de Stage

Calendrier d'acquisition

25%

AN 1

25%

AN 2

25%

AN 3

25%

AN 4

Type d'actions
RSU

Chez Indeed, RSUs sont soumises à un calendrier d'acquisition de 4 ans :

  • 25% s'acquiert dans le 1st-AN (25.00% annuel)

  • 25% s'acquiert dans le 2nd-AN (6.25% trimestriel)

  • 25% s'acquiert dans le 3rd-AN (6.25% trimestriel)

  • 25% s'acquiert dans le 4th-AN (6.25% trimestriel)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

AN 1

33.3%

AN 2

33.4%

AN 3

Type d'actions
RSU

Chez Indeed, RSUs sont soumises à un calendrier d'acquisition de 3 ans :

  • 33.3% s'acquiert dans le 1st-AN (33.30% annuel)

  • 33.3% s'acquiert dans le 2nd-AN (8.32% trimestriel)

  • 33.4% s'acquiert dans le 3rd-AN (8.35% trimestriel)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Ingénieur Logiciel chez Indeed in Greater Vancouver s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de CA$279,273. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Indeed pour le poste Ingénieur Logiciel in Greater Vancouver est de CA$187,558.

Autres ressources