La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in Netherlands chez IMC va de €146K par year pour L1 à €160K par year pour L4. Le package de rémunération médian in Netherlands year totalise €160K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de IMC. Dernière mise à jour : 12/6/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
L1
$168K
$129K
$0
$39K
L2
$169K
$119K
$0
$50.1K
L3
$176K
$119K
$0
$57.1K
L4
$185K
$121K
$0
$63.3K
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
