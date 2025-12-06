La rémunération Ingénieur Matériel in United States chez IMC va de $243K par year pour L1 à $335K par year pour L3. Le package de rémunération médian in United States year totalise $245K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de IMC. Dernière mise à jour : 12/6/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
L1
$243K
$175K
$0
$67.5K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$335K
$200K
$0
$135K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
