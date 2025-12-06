La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in United States chez IHS Markit va de $99.2K par year pour Software Engineer à $136K par year pour Senior Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in United States year totalise $135K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de IHS Markit. Dernière mise à jour : 12/6/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Associate Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$99.2K
$94.8K
$2K
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$136K
$120K
$0
$16K
