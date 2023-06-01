Répertoire des entreprises
I and love and you
    "I and love and you" is an employee-owned company that produces natural food for dogs and cats approved by a holistic veterinarian. They have a pet-friendly office in Boulder, CO, and are a national pet food brand with products available at Target, Walmart, and other retailers. They have donated over 1.5M pet meals to charitable organizations and have more than 1.6M pets ordering off their menu every year. They are looking to collaborate, partner, connect, and recruit more pet-obsessed people to join their team.

    http://www.iandloveandyou.com
    Site web
    2012
    Année de création
    56
    # d'employés
    $10M-$50M
    Revenus estimés
    Siège social

    Autres ressources