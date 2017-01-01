Répertoire d'entreprises
Huntsville Independent School District
    Huntsville Independent School District empowers students through innovative career and technical education programs designed to bridge classroom learning with real-world applications. Our comprehensive curriculum combines academic excellence with hands-on technical training, preparing graduates for both higher education and workforce success. We foster industry partnerships that create authentic learning experiences, helping students develop in-demand skills while discovering their professional passions in a supportive educational environment committed to their future achievements.

    huntsville-isd.org
    503
