La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in United States chez Gusto va de $179K par year pour L1 à $652K par year pour L6. Le package de rémunération médian in United States year totalise $303K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Gusto. Dernière mise à jour : 12/1/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
L1
$179K
$132K
$23.1K
$23.2K
L2
$188K
$145K
$38.5K
$4.6K
L3
$247K
$182K
$55.8K
$8.9K
L4
$323K
$233K
$86.3K
$3.8K
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
20%
AN 1
20%
AN 2
20%
AN 3
20%
AN 4
20%
AN 5
Chez Gusto, Options sont soumises à un calendrier d'acquisition de 5 ans :
20% s'acquiert dans le 1st-AN (20.00% annuel)
20% s'acquiert dans le 2nd-AN (1.67% mensuel)
20% s'acquiert dans le 3rd-AN (1.67% mensuel)
20% s'acquiert dans le 4th-AN (1.67% mensuel)
20% s'acquiert dans le 5th-AN (1.67% mensuel)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
25%
AN 1
25%
AN 2
25%
AN 3
25%
AN 4
Chez Gusto, Options sont soumises à un calendrier d'acquisition de 4 ans :
25% s'acquiert dans le 1st-AN (25.00% annuel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 2nd-AN (2.08% mensuel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 3rd-AN (2.08% mensuel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 4th-AN (2.08% mensuel)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/gusto/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.