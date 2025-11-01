La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in United States chez Grainger va de $107K par year pour Software Engineer I à $195K par year pour Lead Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in United States year totalise $139K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Grainger. Dernière mise à jour : 11/1/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Software Engineer I
$107K
$102K
$0
$5K
Software Engineer II
$132K
$126K
$0
$5.3K
Software Engineer III
$159K
$146K
$0
$13.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$173K
$153K
$6.3K
$13.6K
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
