Goji
    • À propos

    Goji is an independent online insurance comparison company that provides Americans an easy way to compare insurance quotes and purchase the best available coverage. They are currently hiring Property & Causality Insurance Sales Agents who will enjoy extensive training and a great career experience in a professional, dynamic, team-oriented environment. Goji Agents have the potential to make over $100K a year and enjoy inbound, pre-screened and pre-vetted premium leads. For more information, visit their website or contact their Recruiting Lead.

    http://www.goji.com
    Site web
    2006
    Année de création
    126
    Nombre d'employés
    $10M-$50M
    Chiffre d'affaires estimé
    Siège social

    Autres ressources