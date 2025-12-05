Répertoire d'entreprises
Garmin
Garmin Manager Ingénierie Logiciel Salaires

Le package de rémunération médian Manager Ingénierie Logiciel in United States chez Garmin totalise $182K par year. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Garmin. Dernière mise à jour : 12/5/2025

Package Médian
company icon
Garmin
Software Engineering Manager
Chandler, AZ
Total par an
$182K
Niveau
-
Salaire de base
$148K
Stock (/yr)
$16.6K
Prime
$17.6K
Années dans l'entreprise
11 Années
Années d'exp.
15 Années
Quels sont les niveaux de carrière chez Garmin?
Dernières soumissions de salaires
Entreprise

Lieu | Date

Nom du Niveau

Étiquette

Années d'Expérience

Total / Dans l'Entreprise

Rémunération Totale

Base | Actions (an) | Prime
FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Manager Ingénierie Logiciel chez Garmin in United States s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de $232,600. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Garmin pour le poste Manager Ingénierie Logiciel in United States est de $169,700.

Autres ressources

