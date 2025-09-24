Répertoire d'entreprises
Ernst and Young
  • Salaires
  • Designer Produit

  • Tous les salaires Designer Produit

Ernst and Young Designer Produit Salaires

La rémunération Designer Produit in United States chez Ernst and Young va de $106K par year pour Product Designer à $183K par year pour Principal Product Designer. Le package de rémunération médian in United States year totalise $145K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Ernst and Young. Dernière mise à jour : 9/24/2025

Moyenne Rémunération Par Niveau
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Product Designer
$106K
$100K
$0
$5.5K
Senior Product Designer
$139K
$139K
$0
$200
Staff Product Designer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Product Designer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Dernières soumissions de salaires
Entreprise

Lieu | Date

Nom du Niveau

Étiquette

Années d'Expérience

Total / Dans l'Entreprise

Rémunération Totale

Base | Actions (an) | Prime
Calendrier d'acquisition

25%

AN 1

25%

AN 2

25%

AN 3

25%

AN 4

Chez Ernst and Young, Attribution d'actions/capital sont soumises à un calendrier d'acquisition de 4 ans :

  • 25% s'acquiert dans le 1st-AN (25.00% annuel)

  • 25% s'acquiert dans le 2nd-AN (2.08% mensuel)

  • 25% s'acquiert dans le 3rd-AN (2.08% mensuel)

  • 25% s'acquiert dans le 4th-AN (2.08% mensuel)



Titres inclus

Designer UX

FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Designer Produit chez Ernst and Young in United States s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de $182,756. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Ernst and Young pour le poste Designer Produit in United States est de $122,000.

