La rémunération Designer Produit in United States chez Ernst and Young va de $106K par year pour Product Designer à $183K par year pour Principal Product Designer. Le package de rémunération médian in United States year totalise $145K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Ernst and Young. Dernière mise à jour : 9/24/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Product Designer
$106K
$100K
$0
$5.5K
Senior Product Designer
$139K
$139K
$0
$200
Staff Product Designer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Product Designer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
25%
AN 1
25%
AN 2
25%
AN 3
25%
AN 4
Chez Ernst and Young, Attribution d'actions/capital sont soumises à un calendrier d'acquisition de 4 ans :
25% s'acquiert dans le 1st-AN (25.00% annuel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 2nd-AN (2.08% mensuel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 3rd-AN (2.08% mensuel)
25% s'acquiert dans le 4th-AN (2.08% mensuel)
