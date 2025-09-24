Répertoire d'entreprises
Ericsson
Ericsson Ingénieur Matériel Salaires

La rémunération Ingénieur Matériel in Sweden chez Ericsson va de SEK 482K par year pour JS5 à SEK 718K par year pour JS7. Le package de rémunération médian in Sweden year totalise SEK 616K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Ericsson. Dernière mise à jour : 9/24/2025

Moyenne Rémunération Par Niveau
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
JS4
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
JS5
SEK 482K
SEK 482K
SEK 0
SEK 0
JS6
SEK 910K
SEK 910K
SEK 0
SEK 0
JS7
SEK 718K
SEK 718K
SEK 0
SEK 0
SEK 1.56M

Dernières soumissions de salaires
Entreprise

Lieu | Date

Nom du Niveau

Étiquette

Années d'Expérience

Total / Dans l'Entreprise

Rémunération Totale

Base | Actions (an) | Prime
Aucun salaire trouvé
Quels sont les niveaux de carrière chez Ericsson?

Titres inclus

Ingénieur ASIC

FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Ingénieur Matériel chez Ericsson in Sweden s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de SEK 909,897. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Ericsson pour le poste Ingénieur Matériel in Sweden est de SEK 616,313.

Autres ressources