La rémunération Ingénieur Matériel in Sweden chez Ericsson va de SEK 482K par year pour JS5 à SEK 718K par year pour JS7. Le package de rémunération médian in Sweden year totalise SEK 616K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Ericsson. Dernière mise à jour : 9/24/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
JS4
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
JS5
SEK 482K
SEK 482K
SEK 0
SEK 0
JS6
SEK 910K
SEK 910K
SEK 0
SEK 0
JS7
SEK 718K
SEK 718K
SEK 0
SEK 0
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
